IPL 2022: 5 players RCB might target in mega auction

The most fun time of the yr is right here. As the assume tanks of the franchises will sit down within the IPL 2022 mega auction on the twelfth and thirteenth of February to determine who will be a part of their camps, the gamers will likely be hoping for a good rise of their wage. The mega public sale is right here and so are the predictions.

RCB has been one of the vital entertaining groups within the historical past of the IPL. Even although they’ve did not win any version, they’ve been completely profitable in auctions. The greatest instance is of Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell. Later on, they managed to form Yuzvendra Chahal as one of many most interesting leg spinners within the limited-overs format. Adding on, RCB was additionally part of Virat Kohli’s rise in the course of the mid-2010s.

Here are 5 gamers who RCB may goal in IPL 2022 mega public sale:

5. Dewald Brevis

AB De Villiers has been an integral a part of the RCB aspect as he managed to take them residence on quite a few events and now, after his retirement from all types of the sport, the followers are speculating who will likely be an ideal alternative. Thankfully, Dewald Brevis is right here to resolve their points.

As everybody had their eyes set on the Under 19 World Cup, Brevis set the stage on hearth. In six video games, he scored 506 runs and a mean of 84.33 speaks volumes about his expertise.

With a strike fee of 90.20, Brevis has been dominated virtually each opposition. A workforce like RCB has been profitable in grooming gamers like Chahal, Devdutt, and Harshal. Well, Dewald may get the proper stage by enjoying alongside Virat Kohli.