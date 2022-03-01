IPL 2022: 5 players who can replace Jason Roy in Gujarat Titans

Dynamic English opener Jason Roy has withdrawn from IPL 2022 citing bio-bubble fatigue. Roy knowledgeable about his determination to the Gujarat Lions earlier. The new franchise had purchased the South Africa-born cricketer for INR 2 crore which was additionally his base value on the IPL 2022 mega public sale.

It is certainly an enormous blow for the Titans because the 2019 World Cup winner was within the type of his life having amassed 303 runs in six matches on the recently-concluded PSL 2022 averaging 50.50 that included two half-centuries representing the Quetta Gladiators. While Gujarat are but to call a substitute, they do have some nice choices out there. So, with out additional ado, right here’s a have a look at 5 of them.

Five substitute choices for Jason Roy in IPL 2022

1. Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch surprisingly went unsold on the IPL 2022 mega public sale regardless of having led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph within the UAE a couple of months in the past. No workforce was prepared to purchase him even at his base value of INR 1.5 crore. However, he now has an opportunity to open the innings for Gujarat Titans alongside teenager Shubman Gill.

Finch is at the moment the fifth-highest scorer in T20Is, having amassed 2,686 runs from 88 matches, and in addition has a wealth of expertise below his belt taking part in for eight franchises within the marquee event between 2010 to 2020.

Therefore, the Australian white-ball captain could possibly be an incredible choice to interchange Jason Roy for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.