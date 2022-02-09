IPL 2022: 5 Players who played for Gujarat Lions and could be picked in Gujarat Titans

The mega public sale of IPL 2022 is simply across the nook. On February twelfth, all 10 franchises will begin their new chapters within the event’s historical past. However, the 2 new entrants- Ahmedabad & Lucknow will bid for the primary time in an IPL public sale.

Perhaps for the Ahmedabad franchise, they in whole must signal most 22 gamers on the public sale desk. Including the 7 abroad cricketers, they must stack up a squad of 25 sturdy people. Therefore, perhaps choosing a number of gamers from their predecessor franchise (Gujarat Lions) might be an thrilling choice to discover.

Hence on this record, let’s take a look at 5 former GL gamers that Gujarat Titans can choose within the mega public sale:

1. Jason Roy

As a T20 batter, Jason Roy is a mega explosive package deal. For England, Roy epitomizes the talent of action-packed gameplay. In truth in T20Is, the cricketer additionally enjoys the most effective batting strike charges amongst his top-order contemporaries. Though within the IPL, the 31-year outdated possesses a modest report, his current type will attract many franchises to bag him.

So far the Englishman has performed 13 IPL video games representing franchises like Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat. For Gujarat Lions, Roy had simply performed three video games averaging beneath 30 with an exciting strike fee of 147.50. Even his base value of INR 2 Crore adequately matches the worth that the batter brings in.

Perhaps even when it comes to Ahmedabad’s opening mixture, Roy seems tailored to companion with the steadfast companies of Shubman Gill. Overall, if skipper Hardik Pandya desires to play a vigorous model of cricket then Jason Roy might be a super resolution.