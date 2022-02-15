IPL 2022: 5 players who returned to their former franchises after mega auction

The mega auction for the 2022 IPL bought over with on Sunday, February thirteenth. Over 204 gamers have been bought to the ten franchises after intense bidding over the interval of two days. Heading into the public sale, the present franchises have been allowed to retain a couple of gamers whereas the 2 new teams- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have been allowed to have three pre-auction picks.

Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter grew to become the costliest purchase on this public sale, when he was introduced by Mumbai Indian for a mind-boggling worth of INR 15.25 Crores. While some gamers moved from one franchise to a different, some have been reunited with their outdated groups. In this text, we’ll have a look at-

Five gamers who returned again to their former IPL franchises

1. David Warner

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner began off his IPL profession enjoying for the Delhi Daredevils and represented the franchise from 2009 to 2013 till he was introduced by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 public sale.

Warner went on to symbolize Hyderabad and in addition led them to the title victory in 2016. He was additionally the second-highest run-scorer in that season. Over the years, the Pocket Dynamo has performed an vital function in making Sunrisers Hyderabad some of the constant sides in IPL. However, following a disastrous 2021 season with the bat, the SRH administration determined to launch him forward of the 2022 mega public sale.

Seeing their former participant being obtainable, The Delhi Capitals wasted no time in bidding for the left-hander and ultimately acquired him for INR 6.25 Crores. In 150 appearances in IPL, Warner has scored 5449 runs, essentially the most ever by any abroad participant, averaging 41.59, and with a strike fee of 139.96. His tally consists of 4 centuries as properly.