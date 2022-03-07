IPL 2022: 5 players you might not know were once Virat Kohli’s teammates

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli can rightfully stake declare to being the best batter of modern-day cricket. Kohli has remained a drive to reckon with because the run machine has scored greater than 22,000 runs in his worldwide profession since he made his debut in August 2008.

Kohli additionally stands third within the listing of batters with essentially the most centuries in worldwide cricket, with 70 tons to his identify. The 33-year outdated batter made his debut within the 2008 version of the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and since then has been an integral a part of the franchise. Here’s a listing of-

5 gamers you may not know have been as soon as Virat Kohli’s teammates in IPL

1. Andrew McDonald (2012)

Current Australian coach Andrew McDonald was as soon as half RCB franchise method again in 2012. The all-rounder was transferred from Delhi Daredevils to RCB in the course of the IPL buying and selling window in 2012. The 40-year outdated represented the franchise in a complete of 4 matches and scored a complete of 47 runs with a strike charge above 150.

In bowling, the right-arm medium pacer took 5 wickets in complete ten overs he bowled in that season. In 2013, the all-rounder represented RCB in just one match earlier than he was dropped. Later on, McDonald additionally served as a bowling coach for the franchise in 2016 together with Bharat Arun and was given the only accountability to information RCB bowlers in 2017 after Arun left the camp.

Talking about his worldwide profession, McDonald solely represented Australia in 4 Test matches through which he scored 107 runs at a mean of 21.4 with the very best rating of 68. In bowling, the right-arm bowler took 9 wickets at an economic system of two.46.