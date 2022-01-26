IPL 2022: 5 teams that need captains in mega auction

Well, lastly, the IPL 2022 has begun to unveil its course. The two new franchises who had been purported to signal their huge stars have additionally revealed their purchases. In whole, a colossal pool of 1214 gamers from throughout the globe has signed up for the mega 2022 public sale.

However, for a couple of groups, the public sale occasion can be very important for selecting their new leaders. Because the likes of Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, and Eoin Morgan are nonetheless obtainable, some franchises will transfer heaven and earth to fetch these heavyweights. Hence on this record, let’s verify out-

5 groups that want captains from the mega public sale

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore

For RCB, their captaincy choices have turn out to be very bleak after the departure of Virat Kohli. After IPL 2013, it is going to be for the primary time that Bangalore will make use of a brand new face for its management. Initially, although the likes of ABD, Maxwell, and even Yuzi Chahal had been anticipated to be at helm, none of them now appear to be the solutions.

That’s why notably each Shreyas Iyer and David Warner would be the prime prospects that RCB will look to signal. Both being confirmed captains may also easily start a brand new chapter within the franchise’s historical past. Especially if Shreyas Iyer will get a hefty deal then he can turn out to be the second bigwig after King Kohli.

Overall, because the red-army additionally has to select a large alternative of ABD, bagging Iyer appears to be a becoming resolution. Hence it received’t be a shock if RCB goes full throttle to signal a heavyweight determine for its reign.