IPL 2022: 6,4,4,4,4,4 — Moeen Ali unleashes carnage, smashes 26 in one over off Trent Boult in RR vs CSK match – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Trent Boult was taken aside by Chennai Super Kings’ Moeen Ali because the left-handed batter hammered him for 26 runs in a single over.

Boult had supplied the Royals with an excellent begin after he eliminated Ruturaj Gaikwad early within the innings however Moeen, who got here into bat at quantity three, appeared in an aggressive temper as he started to dominate the RR bowling unit proper from the phrase go.

Moeen unleashed an assault within the sixth over. Boult introduced the primary one into the left-hander on to his pads and Moeen dispatched it over deep backward sq. leg for a most.

The left-arm pacer then bowled an overpitched supply and the batter simply whipped it over the mid-wicket space to make it 10 off two balls. But the true motion was but to unveil.

Moeen adopted this with one other boundary via the identical space as he flicked the slower one to fetch a 4. Boult pulled the size again off the fourth ball however Ali anticipated that fairly properly and sliced it over quick third man to finish his fifty in 19 balls. But the nightmare for the New Zealand quick bowler wasn’t over but as he was hit for a few extra fours on the trot.

He bowled the penultimate supply quick and vast to present Moeen Ali sufficient time to chop that via backward level after which bowled a fuller one, proper within the slot to get dispatched via vast of mid-off.

