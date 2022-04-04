IPL 2022: ‘A side that entertains’, Twitter hails Punjab Kings after dominant win over Chennai Super Kings – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) disastrous begin to this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as they have been comprehensively crushed by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Punjab was requested to bat first and so they misplaced their first two wickets for simply 14. However, that is when Liam Livingstone joined Shikhar Dhawan and the duo added 95 runs for the third wicket. Livingstone lastly got here to the fore within the IPL and was completely marvellous. He smashed 60 runs in simply 32 balls in an innings that included 5 fours and 5 maximums. Dhawan too contributed with a 24-ball 33.

From 109/2, Punjab Kings ended their innings on 180. In response, CSK had a horrendous begin to their innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 1. He was then adopted by Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja who have been each dismissed for geese as CSK was lowered to 36/5.

MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube tried to type a partnership, however they by no means discovered any momentum and ultimately, CSK was bundled out for 126 and Punjab Kings received the match by 54 runs. Livingstone was declared participant of the match as he adopted an outstanding innings with a 2-wicket haul and within the discount gave away 25 runs in 3 overs.

“Struggled with RR as well last year. Nice to have a performance like this,” Livingstone stated after the match, including that bowling is one thing he actually enjoys and have spent a variety of time on. “Been nice to contribute. Hopefully as the tournament goes on, my spin comes into play,” he additional stated.

After watching the match, Twitter customers have been all reward for Punjab Kings.

Irfan Pathan stated CSK wanted to step up.

Harbhajan Singh praised the Punjab Kings bowling.

R Vinay Kumar praised Liam Livingstone.

Here are another reactions:

PBKS and their roller-coaster experience. A aspect that entertains — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 3, 2022

While PBKS ranks 4th within the factors desk, CSK is on the ninth place. Punjab will subsequent face Gujarat Titans (GT) on 8 April and Chennai will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 9 April.

