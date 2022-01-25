IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra feels RCB can pick Jason Holder in auction and make him captain

The IPL 2022 mega public sale is ready to happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru the place all of the groups could be wanting ahead to construct the workforce round their core retained gamers. The present eight groups have finalized their obligatory 3-4 retentions effectively upfront and whereas most of them have caught to their respective captains to guide them from the entrance, three of them are but to resolve on the identical with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being one of many groups.

As Virat Kohli stepped down as captain after the conclusion of the final season, RCB are but to announce his successor however, cricket pundit Aakash Chopra has really useful West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder’s identify to guide the three-time finalists. Giving additional clarification on the identical, Chopra talked about that Holder doesn’t impose himself and does his job quietly staying within the background.

“Let me just throw in Jason Holder. Bengaluru has small boundaries, he is an all-rounder, a medium pacer. He is an unassuming character. He doesn’t impose himself, he stays in the background, quietly does his job. I think for a franchise like RCB, he can be the right pick,” stated Chopra whereas interacting on his official YouTube channel.

Holder will play all of the matches, says Aakash Chopra

At the identical time, the previous Indian Test opener additionally added that being an all-rounder, Holder will get to function in all of the video games and so far as his captaincy is worried, the Barbados participant has led the West Indies throughout all codecs earlier than.

“He is an all-rounder, he will play all the matches. He has captained West Indies well. He will not take the center stage. When there is Virat Kohli in the team, there should be a captain who should not be looking for the limelight. He should be happy basking in somebody else’s glory also because Kohli is that towering figure,” Aakash Chopra stated.

Jason Holder was launched by the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad months earlier than the IPL 2022 auctions. Apart from RCB, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and 2014 finalists Punjab Kings are but to announce their captains as effectively.

Earlier, it was rumored that KL Rahul could be main the Bengaluru-based franchise earlier than he was roped in by Lucknow for the position after which it was reported that Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell may very well be given the position.