IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra picks potential skipper for KKR ahead of mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega public sale is all set to happen in Bangalore throughout 12-13 February and a complete of 590 gamers are set to go below the hammer within the showpiece occasion. With two franchises becoming a member of the competition, the 15th version of IPL is anticipated to be an thrilling affair. It stays to be seen how groups will stroll up with their methods to get the proper picks within the mega public sale with their remaining budgets.

In the identical line of occasions, former opener Aakash has anticipated a participant to bag the very best bid among the many checklist of marquee gamers. The marquee gamers checklist has the names of Ravi Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Faf du Plessis, and Trent Boult. Chopra believes that the absence of Ishan Kishan within the above checklist may see Iyer bagging the most costly bid within the mega public sale and it could’ve been a tug of battle had Kishan been on the checklist.

“The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there (in the list of marquee players shared by Chopra). If Ishan was there, there could’ve been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer,” mentioned Chopra in a video uploaded on Koo.

I don’t assume Punjab can be taking a look at Iyer, says Aakash Chopra

Moving additional in his video, the previous cricketer assumed Iyer to be a possible skipper of KKR or RCB and PBKS gained’t be taking a look at him. It needs to be famous that Iyer, who was the previous skipper of DC, was launched by his franchise forward of IPL 2022 mega public sale. And with groups already looking out for his or her skippers, Iyer would possibly be capable to bag a hefty deal within the showpiece occasion.

“Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don’t think Punjab would be looking at him,” added Chopra.