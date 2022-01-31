IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra predicts five most expensive bowlers in the mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega public sale is about to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Many gamers in India and throughout the globe have expressed their curiosity in being part of the much-awaited occasion by registering their names. The fifteenth version of the IPL will even be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad and is reportedly set to kick off from March 27.

With the IPL 2022 simply across the nook, cricketer-turned-cricket pundit Aakash Chopra has picked his 5 costly Indian bowlers on the mega public sale and has surprisingly excluded medium-pacer Harshal Patel who had bagged the Purple Cap final season. It must be famous that Harshal’s tally of 32 wickets is the joint-highest within the historical past of the match together with Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who had registered the identical variety of scalps within the 2013 season.

Chopra consists of younger pacers in his record

While interacting in a video posted on his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named his 5 costliest bowlers within the IPL 2022 public sale in descending order as he picked the likes of rising pacer Prasidh Krishna, promising speedster Avesh Khan and leggie Rahul Chahar. The high two spots, nonetheless, went to leggie Yuzvendra Chahal and bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar.

The former Indian Test opener heaped reward on Prasidh Krishna’s peak in addition to his excellent level of launch for which he took the fifth spot in his evaluation. He then added that Avesh has had two phenomenal IPL seasons whereas Rahul is a ‘proven customer’. At the identical time, Chopra additionally gave a particular point out to Chahal’s potential and referred to as him ‘brilliant’ whereas saying that Deepak is understood for his capacity to select up wickets with the brand new ball.

“At no.2, I have kept Yuzvendra Chahal. He is a gun bowler although his numbers might have gone down for the last little while. The second half of the last IPL was outstanding. He has pedigree, performance, potential – he is brilliant”, mentioned Aakash Chopra.

“At no.1, I have kept Deepak Chahar. He is a wicket-taker with the new ball. You don’t see any other Indian bowler like that, he is a bank in the first three overs, you break the back of the opponent. He is alright at the death but you can manage with him”, he added.

Despite enjoying an instrumental function in RCB making back-to-back playoff appearances together with successful the Purple Cap, Harshal Patel was launched by the franchise and can now be going below the hammer within the upcoming IPL 2022 public sale.