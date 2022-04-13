IPL 2022: Able to do things which I was trying for a while, says Shivam Dube | Cricket News – Times of India
The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder paved the best way for his workforce’s first win of the season with an unbeaten 95 towards RCB on Tuesday evening.
“I’m able to do issues, which I used to be attempting for some time. The issues I used to be doing in Ranji Trophy, on the home stage, however after coming to this (IPL) stage, it’s a must to come one stage up.
“So, I used to be attempting to maintain the steadiness, not assume a lot and again myself. I’m following my primary sport, not doing something additional. But sure there’s one factor, my confidence is excessive and I’m enjoying properly,” Dube said at the post-match press conference.
The lanky left-handed batter also maintained that he has been backing his game.
Dube has been an aggressive batter on the domestic circuit but has not been able to replicate that form at the IPL and international level. He has played 13 T20s and an ODI for India with his last appearance coming back in February 2020.
“(The workforce administration) has given safety and on the similar time I again my sport. I really feel the ball which I can hit, I try this and I’m able to join properly, so my confidence is excessive. I’m attempting to play my very own sport,” mentioned the Mumbai batter, who recorded his highest rating within the IPL.
Dube and Uthappa shared a 165-run stand – the best for the third wicket within the historical past of IPL.
The 28-year-old said they had decided to attack the RCB bowlers after a slow start.
“We did not converse a lot. The bowlers whom we thought we may assault, typically I used to be hitting, and typically he (Uthappa) was hitting.
“The ball was gripping in the beginning, but we thought we would attack, but it was difficult in the start, the new ball was gripping, but we backed ourselves and the game turned out this way,” he added.
Dube signed off by dedicating his first participant of the match award of the IPL to his father, saying “this is for my dad”.
