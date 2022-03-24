IPL 2022: After MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain, Virat Kohli’s Message For Him | Cricket News

As MS Dhoni stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, his former India teammate Virat Kohli shared an emotional message for him. Kohli and Dhoni are identified to share an in depth bond and the previous congratulated the long-lasting wicketkeeper-batter for an important stint as captain, throughout which he led CSK to 4 Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. “Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget,” Kohli wrote in his tweet. “Respect always,” he added, with purple and yellow coronary heart emojis.

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter followers will always remember. Respect all the time. ❤️💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

CSK introduced at present that Dhoni was handing over captaincy to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, simply two days earlier than the defending champions are slated to play Kolkata Knight Riders within the season opener.

Meanwhile, Kohli too stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain forward of the upcoming season, with former CSK star Faf du Plessis now set to guide the group.

Dhoni was CSK’s captain for the reason that inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, main them to 4 IPL titles in 12 years. He additionally captained them to 2 Champions League T20 titles.

In his final yr as captain as effectively, he led the group to the IPL trophy as they beat KKR within the ultimate to get their fourth trophy.

Jadeja and Dhoni had been each retained by CSK forward of IPL 2022, together with Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings Squad:MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Ok Bhagath Varma