IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise officially name the team as Gujarat Titans

The wait is over because the Ahmedabad-based franchise has revealed their title forward of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega public sale. The group will probably be known as Gujarat Titans and the identical was confirmed on Wednesday (February 9). As per some earlier stories, the aspect was given the title Ahmedabad Titans. However, all of the rumours have been laid to relaxation as a verified Twitter account named “Gujarat Titans” has been launched.

“Official account of Gujarat Titans, the newest team of the Indian Premier League,” learn the bio of the web page. For the unversed, IPL 2022 will probably be a 10-team affair with the introduction of two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Lucknow have already given the title to their new group as Lucknow Super Giants. Hence, the wait was for the announcement of Ahmedabad’s group title.

Unlike the Lucknow group, the Ahmedabad franchise has gone with the state’s title as an alternative of the town. Notably, it gained’t be the primary time {that a} group with Gujarat within the title will function in IPL. During the 2016 and 2017 season, Suresh Raina led a now-defunct group Gujarat Lions.

Hardik Pandya-led group to be known as Gujarat Titans

Meanwhile, the Titans will probably be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and batter Shubman Gill are the 2 gamers picked by the franchise forward of the bidding occasion. For the unversed, the eight present sides have been allowed to choose a most of 4 gamers forward of the mega public sale. The two new franchises then picked three gamers apiece from the listing of non-retained gamers.

All groups have been allotted a handbag of INR 90 crore. As Ahmedabad retained three capped gamers, they’ve been left with a handbag of INR 52 crore. Now, they’ll want construct a formidable group within the bidding occasion. Notably, IPL 2022 mega public sale will happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. As many as 590 gamers – 370 Indians and 220 abroad – are set to go beneath the hammer and all 10 franchises can be busy brainstorming forward of the occasion. Meanwhile, the gala event is anticipated to get underway within the final week of March this 12 months.