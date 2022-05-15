IPL 2022: All-round Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs – Photos News , Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs of their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

1/8 Players stroll off the sphere after Match 63 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants bats throughout Match 63 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls whereas Marcus Stoinis contributed 27. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants throughout Match 63 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants throughout Match 63 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece whereas Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin obtained one every for the Royals. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants runs out James Neesham of Rajasthan Royals throughout Match 63 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals throughout Match 63 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals fist bump throughout Match 63 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 41 off 29 balls whereas Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 32 and 39 respectively. Sportzpics for IPL