IPL 2022: All you need to know about RCB Unbox event, Where to Watch details, Captain & Jersey Unveil

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to make some main bulletins forward of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise has held ‘RCB unbox event’ wherein a number of vital revelations can be made. It’s a protracted occasion that can happen from 12:00 PM IST to eight:00 PM IST on March 12, Saturday at Museum Cross Road in Church Street.

From saying their captain for the 2022 version to unveiling their new jersey, RCB are set to provide some main information to the followers. The occasion can be all about leisure as singers, bands, DJ and beatboxers can be enthralling the gang. The dwell streaming of the occasion can be obtainable on varied platforms and therefore, RCB followers are occupied on the day.

Meanwhile, the burning query is who’ll be the brand new RCB captain. Virat Kohli has been holding the essential place because the 2013 season. Although the 33-year-old will proceed serving the franchise as a batter, he’ll not take the cost anymore. There are fairly a couple of contenders within the squad who can get the reins of the workforce.

Faf du Plessis is the front-runner to change into RCB captain

Among them, Faf du Plessis seems to be the recent favorite. One of the constant performers in IPL through the years, the 37-year-old loved a gala time as South African captain. Hence, the franchise has all the explanations at hand over the command to him. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell are the opposite names who might be thought-about for the function.

RCB Squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Meanwhile, right here’s all it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the RCB Unbox Event

When and the place will the RCB Unbox Event happen?

The dwell protection of the RCB Unbox Event will happen on Saturday (March 12). It will happen from 12:00 PM IST to eight:00 PM IST at Museum Cross Road in Church Gate.

Where can the RCB Unbox Event be streamed?

One can swap to the official social media handles of Royal Challengers Bangalore to catch the dwell streaming of the occasion.

What to count on?

RCB is about to announce their new captain within the occasion. The facet will even unveil its jersey for the 2022 version.