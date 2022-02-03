IPL 2022: All you need to know about the mega auction

All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises could be busy brainstorming with the mega public sale for the 2022 occasion being across the nook. The bidding occasion will happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Now, IPL 2022 will probably be a grand affair with two new groups – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – coming into the image. Moreover, the mega public sale would see many present groups going underneath large revamps.

Arguably essentially the most celebrated T20 competitors worldwide, IPL has seen some thrilling contest over the 22 yards. The identical pushed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to increase the competitors. Hence, for the very first time for the reason that 2011 season, a complete of 10 groups will struggle for the title.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the whole lot you have to know forward of IPL 2022 mega public sale:

Where and when will the IPL 2022 mega auction be held?

IPL 2022 mega public sale will probably be a two-day occasion, which is able to happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. As per ESPNcricinfo, the occasion will get underway at 12:00 PM IST on each days.

Where to catch the reside streaming and telecast of IPL 2022 mega public sale?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2022 in India and therefore, will present the reside telecast of the bidding occasion. Fans can change to Disney+Hotstar to catch the reside streaming.

How many gamers will lastly go underneath the hammer?

A complete of 1214 gamers registered their names for the public sale. While 896 had been Indian gamers, 318 entries had been from abroad. 590 gamers – 370 Indians and 220 abroad – made it to the ultimate checklist and can go underneath the hammer.

What had been the principles for retention and draft picks?

The eight present groups had been allowed to retain a most of 4 gamers forward of the bidding occasion, out of which just one could be a overseas retention. As far as the 2 new groups are involved, they picked three gamers apiece from the checklist of non-retained gamers.

What is the present squad of all groups?

Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore)

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (INR 14 crore), Jos Buttler (INR 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore)

Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Ahmedabad

Retained Players: Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crores), Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores), Shubman Gill (INR 8 crores)

Lucknow

Retained Players: KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore)

What is the remaining purse of all groups?

All 10 franchises had been allotted a handbag of INR 90 crore. Depending upon their retention and draft picks, the edges have been left with completely different quantity. Hence, they need to make public sale technique as per their finances and out there slots.

What is the country-wise breakdown of gamers collaborating in IPL 2022 mega public sale?

Cricketers from a complete of 14 international locations will land within the public sale pool and it will be fascinating to see what the franchise homeowners have for them. A complete of 370 Indian gamers and 220 abroad gamers will probably be up for grabs. Seven gamers from affiliate nations can even have an opportunity of bagging an IPL deal.

List of abroad gamers from every nation:

Australia: Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Daniel Sams, Ben McDermott, Joshua Philippe, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Andrew Tye, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Usman Khawaja, Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson, Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Wesley Agar, Billy Stanlake, Alex Ross, James Faulkner, D’Arcy Short, Jack Wildermuth, Joel Paris, Jake Weatherald, Matt Kelly, Hilton Cartwright, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Rogers, Liam Guthrie, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha, Matthew Short, Aidan Cahill

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Naveen Ul Haq, Izharulhaq Naveed, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shafiqullah Ghafari

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales, Jofra Archer, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Laurie Evans, Benny Howell, Jacob Lintott, David Willey, Craig Overton, Samit Patel

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Josh Little, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany

New Zealand: Scott Kuggeleijn, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Philips, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Todd Astle, Martin Guptill

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Rilee Rossouw, Marchant de Lange, Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Daryn Dupavillon, Donavon Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Khwezi Gumede, Duan Jansen, Beyer Swanepoel, Johan Van Dyk

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Kevin Koththigoda, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Thushara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dunith Wellalage

West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kennar Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shamrah Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Ryan John, Mark Deyal

Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani

Namibia: Ruben Trumpelmann, J Smit, David Weise

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane

Scotland: Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif

USA: Ali Khan