IPL 2022: Andre Russell Breaks Chair With A Six During Kolkata Knight Riders Practice Session. Watch | Cricket News

Andre Russell‘s power-hitting talents deserves the tag of being ‘neighbour’s envy, proprietor’s delight’. Even in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) earlier match in opposition to Gujarat Titans within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, along with his workforce chasing a goal of 157, the Jamaican allrounder hit 48 off 25 balls (6x6s, 1x4s) earlier than falling within the final over as KKR didn’t win. However, Russell’s spectacular present was lauded by all. The rival bowlers, nevertheless, may need a special factor to say with Russell’s aggression making their life troublesome.

Now, in a video posted on KKR’s social media handles, one thing completely different will be seen going through the brunt of Russell’s brutal stroke-play. After Russell’s tonks the bowler (who isn’t seen within the video) for a skier, a KKR assist workers will be seen holding a damaged chair. Russell’s strike was so highly effective that it left a gap within the chair. “Wait for the #MuscleRussell impact at the end!” learn the caption of the 18 second video clip.

In IPL 2022, Russell has scored 227 runs in eight matches at a median of 45.40. His strike-rate is a mind-boggling 180.16. Overall, throughout 10 seasons, Russell has scored 1927 runs at a median of 30.59. His cumulative strike-rate is 178.76.

With the ball too, he has been efficient. In the final over of the match in opposition to GT, Russell gave away solely 5 runs and took 4 wickets. It was the most effective final over bowling figures within the historical past of the IPL. His 4 victims had been Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia and Yash Dayal. It was additionally the most effective bowling figures by any bowler at DY Patil Stadium within the IPL. Russell can also be now the fourth highest wicket-taker (eight scalps) within the twentieth over of an innings in IPL since 2020.