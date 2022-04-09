IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli headline RCB’s seven-wicket win over MI – Photos News , Firstpost

Mumbai Indians adopted one other high-profile crew Chennai Super Kings to lose their fourth match on the trot as Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to a simple seven-wicket win in an IPL match on Saturday.

1/8 Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts after getting dismissed throughout match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Kohli scored 48 runs off 36 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Mumbai Indians gamers rejoice the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty throughout match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Jaydev Unadkat of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout match 18 of the IPL 2022 on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday.Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring a fifty throughout match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Suryakumar (68) blasted 5 fours and 6 maximums to take the five-time champions to a aggressive rating of 151. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Royal Challengers Bangalore gamers rejoice the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians throughout match 18 of the IPL 2022 on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians throughout match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Patel (2/23) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) have been the highest bowlers, whereas Akash Deep (1/20) additionally accounted for a wicket. Sportzpics for IPL