IPL 2022: Appreciation floods Twitter after ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis tears down Rahul Chahar with 4 consecutive sixes – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mumbai Indians suffered their fifth consecutive loss after they had been crushed by Punjab Kings on the Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday, 13 April. But Mumbai had been delighted after watching the volcanic innings of Dewald Brevis. The 18-year-old South African batter smashed spinner Rahul Chahar for one boundary and 4 consecutive maximums within the ninth over of MI’s innings.

The match started with Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma successful the toss and sending the guests to bat first. Punjab Kings put up a complete of 198 runs in 20 overs as each Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan had been excellent with the bat. In reply, the Mumbai brigade misplaced a few early wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan headed again to the pavilion after including solely 32 runs to the scoresheet.

Then two children, Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis, took the accountability for turning the tide in MI’s favour. But they had been each seen struggling whereas enjoying Vaibhav Arora, who took Ishan Kishan’s wicket. Finally, Brevis opened his account with two back-to-back boundaries. However, it was simply the beginning of his sensible present.

In the ninth over of the sport, Rahul Chahar got here to ship and on the primary supply, Tilak Varma handed the strike to Brevis. On the second ball, Dewald Brevis rocked onto the again foot to smash the ball for a boundary. What adopted within the subsequent few balls will probably be exceptional for a very long time within the historical past of the Indian Premier League.

On the third supply of the over, Brevis pulled off a straight drive to smack the ball into the sightscreen. He paid no consideration to Chahar as he efficiently transformed the final three deliveries into sixes. Going down on his knee, ‘Baby AB’ dragged the sixth ball over the huge long-on with a easy swing of his bat and registered the very best most (112 meters) of this IPL season to date. He missed the half-century by a single run and left the crease with 49 runs in 25 balls. His present was laced with a complete of 9 boundaries, which included 5 6s and 4 4s.

Pune was shocked after watching the devastating innings of the youngest participant of this season. Dewald Brevis has already bought the moniker of ‘Baby AB’ as his footwork and batting method appear similar to his nation’s legend AB De Villiers.

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina, together with different cricket followers, took to Twitter to embrace the younger man for his gorgeous show of batting and tagged him as ‘one of a kind’.

Here are some reactions:

However, Brevis’ knock couldn’t deliver the primary victory for his aspect as Mumbai Indians misplaced the match by 12 runs.

