IPL 2022: Are CSK getting the best out of Shivam Dube? Should MS Dhoni bat up the order? – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Punjab Kings thumped Chennai Super Kings after a sensational powerplay with bat and ball noticed them dominate your complete contest. There have been a number of contentious calls within the sport that warrant a deeper dialogue and right here we ask a couple of burning questions from the competition.

Why do Punjab Kings want considered one of their high 4 batters to bat deep?

Punjab Kings arguably have the very best batting lineup in IPL 2022 with unbelievable energy hitters within the decrease middle-order, however to place up sizeable totals persistently, they could simply need their high 4 to bat deeper, one thing that hasn’t been performed up to now.

When it involves batting common of batters at No. 5 or under on this first couple of weeks in IPL 2022, Punjab Kings’ backside finish averages 15.27 with the bat. To high that off, they’ve a strike charge of 110.53, the second worst among the many 10 groups.

While the pattern dimension is low, truth stays that Punjab Kings have some good energy hitters down the order, however do probably not financial institution on any of them to final lengthy sufficient to make a big impact. This would imply multiplying the worth of the decrease order hitters by having one of many high 4 batters bat deep, one thing the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone ought to purpose to do.

How do Punjab Kings clear up the steadiness query?

Jonny Bairstow’s return poses a conundrum for Punjab Kings. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone or Odean Smith must make method for Bairstow to return and in all chance he’ll stroll right into a middle-order spot somewhat than a top-order one on condition that Punjab have Dhawan and Mayank there.

Benching Odean would considerably scale back their ending prowess even when they do push Liam Livingstone down the order. It’d additionally go away Livingstone to bowl a bit alongside an Indian all-rounder, probably Rishi Dhawan, which in flip would imply benching Jitesh Sharma, who confirmed impeccable intent with the bat within the center overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, alternatively, is the one left-hander in your complete middle-order, and leaving him out may result in groups exploiting the center overs with good match up bowlers.

Punjab Kings’ greatest guess would possibly lie in leaving Livingstone to do the main hitting – he has a strike-rate of 148 and common of 40 within the powerplay within the final 4 years in T20s – from No.3 and utilizing the Bairstow – Rajapaksa pair to sort out spinners. While Rajapaksa scores at over 130 towards spinners in his T20 profession, Bairstow strikes at 143.3 towards spin within the center overs particularly.

With Shahrukh to do the end job, Punjab Kings have a greater balanced line-up in the event that they omit Odean, whose bowling returns have anyway been mediocre. Rishi Dhawan and Livingstone can burn up the overs of the fifth bowler and provides higher steadiness to the line-up.

Should we be frightened by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sluggish begins?

It’s humorous how Ruturaj Gaikwad’s three IPL seasons are all in sync at this stage. In his debut season, Gaikwad made 0, 5 and 0 to kickstart his IPL profession. He, nonetheless, went on to complete the season with a hat-trick of fifties, later crediting MS Dhoni’s confidence in him as the rationale behind the changeover.

“Dhoni walked up to me and asked me if I was under pressure. He said, ‘We don’t want to pressurise you, but we have expectations from you. All I want to tell you is you are going to play the next three games without any doubt, whether you score a run or not. Try and enjoy these games and not think about performance,” Gaikwad told Sportstar.

In 2021, Gaikwad started sluggish once more, scoring 5, 5 and 10 within the first three matches earlier than spectacularly turning it round to finish as the Orange Cap holder with greater than 600 runs within the season. In IPL 2022 up to now, Gaikwad has two runs in three matches and appears to be scuffling with exterior off-stump good size balls, typically not transferring his toes a lot and going at deliveries with arduous fingers. But who’s to say he will not flip it round from right here? He has performed that earlier than, and will properly do it once more.

Should MS Dhoni bat up the order?

Make no mistake, this has at all times been a burning query; be it throughout his prolonged ODI profession, his early CSK days or the notorious 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. But now, greater than ever, this would possibly really be the one method Chennai Super Kings can cease these top-order collapses.

In two of the primary three matches they’ve performed this season, CSK have suffered top-order collapses. Against Kolkata Knight Riders within the season opener they have been 52/4 within the ninth over whereas right here, having struggled to deal with rookie Vaibhav Arora’s new ball spell, they have been 23/4 with no sight but of MS Dhoni.

By the time Dhoni got here in, CSK have been down and out, and extra importantly, with Dhoni taking his time to settle in, the required run charge climbed, including stress onto Shivam Dube and those to observe. The greatest method to mitigate this harm is to make use of Dhoni early within the rebuilding part in order that the balls wasted early on assist in stopping the autumn of wickets. A well-set Dhoni, or one batting within the loss of life, as we noticed earlier this season, is damaging and may go massive. He has solely ever confronted 67 balls within the powerplay, and strikes at lower than 80 in that part, however it would not be the worst transfer to push Dhoni up if there’s an early collapse.

Was Shivam Dube not used properly at earlier franchises?

Before 2022, Shivam Dube performed for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals and by no means fairly made the form of impression he was anticipated to make. It’s not coincidence that Dube’s greatest knock within the IPL previous to this season got here towards CSK, a staff that didn’t have excessive tempo quicks or high-quality spinners who may flip the ball away from the left-hander.

Dube’s numbers replicate that he thrives towards spin and struggles towards tempo – a median of 18 towards tempo and greater than 30 towards spin earlier than his mad innings towards Punjab Kings on Sunday. With Dube, groups have struggled to make use of him in the appropriate function of their T20 setup. While RCB principally had him as a finisher, batting at No.6 or No.7 the place he needed to face high quality, excessive tempo quicks – which isn’t his energy – RR had him at No.4 persistently, albeit with little or no firepower decrease down the order. This meant Dube needed to take lesser dangers within the center overs and look to bat deeper at which level he virtually at all times obtained off to begins earlier than going through good quicks towards whom he had little solutions.

CSK, although, have hit the nail on the top with Dube’s function within the facet, and there is motive to imagine it is not unintentional. In the second sport towards Lucknow Super Giants, he was promoted as much as No.4 after the second wicket fell within the eleventh over. That’s in all probability a tad late for him and within the different two matches, his entry was delayed till he went on to bat towards spin straightaway. With scores of 49 (30) and 57 (30), Dube is rapidly turning opinions round him this 12 months.

