IPL 2022 Auction: Arjun Tendulkar Attracts Two Bidders, Eventually Bought By Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar was purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakh within the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega public sale in Bengaluru on Sunday. Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun had been picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh in 2021. This time, Arjun attracted two bidders — Gujarat Titans bidding for his providers for a price of Rs 25 lakh after MI’s preliminary bid of Rs 20 lakh. However, MI returned with a bid of Rs 30 lakh that proved sufficient to amass the 22-year-old cricketer’s providers.

