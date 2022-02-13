IPL 2022 Auction: Ishan Kishan Reacts To Whopping Mumbai Indians Deal. Watch Video | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan is about to return to Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season after his companies had been acquired by the franchise for a whopping charge of Rs 15.25 crore. In the method, Kishan additionally turned the costliest purchase of the IPL 2022 public sale thus far. Kishan, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, had earlier been purchased by the Mumbai Indians forward of IPL 2018 season. He was, nonetheless, not among the many 4 gamers retained by MI in the course of the participant retentions forward of the IPL mega public sale. The wicketkeeper-batter reacted to his massive pay day by sharing his pleasure at having the ability to return to MI.

“I am coming home to aamchi Mumbai. Paltan, I have missed you and I can’t wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thank you to the owners and management for having faith in me and see you all soon,” he stated in a video posted on Twitter by MI.

Kishan performed an essential half in Mumbai’s back-to-back title-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He was the top-scorer of the crew within the 2020 season, amassing 516 runs from 14 matches.

On Saturday, Kishan turned the second-most costly Indian participant, and fourth-most costly general, in IPL historical past.

For MI, Ishan scored 1,133 runs in 45 matches throughout 4 seasons.

Ahead of the public sale, MI had retained 4 gamers.

Promoted

They had held on to captain Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), batter Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

MI entered the public sale with an general purse of Rs 48 crore.