IPL 2022 Auction: Liam Livingstone Deserves A Lot, “Perfect Buy” For Punjab Kings, Says Irfan Pathan | Cricket News

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reckons that Liam Livingstone is an ideal purchase for the Punjab Kings and the English participant will maintain the franchise in good stead. Livingstone was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Sunday. “I think he deserves it. A lot of people might not agree with that, but I predicted that nearly two months ago because of the kind of skill set he has got. He’s a batter, he’s got fast hands, amazing wrists, and at one point of time, I think a couple of seasons back – he was the No. 2 six-hitter in the world, especially when it comes to T20 cricket,” mentioned Pathan on Star Sports’ present ‘Cricket Live — IPL Auction Special.

“Most importantly, he can actually bowl leg-spin if a right-hand batter comes and he can bowl off-spin when a left-hand batter comes. If you’re smart and can manage him, he will be very good. So, a perfect buy,” he added.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore whereas Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore. India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore.

India off-spinner Ok Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore. Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold within the first spherical of bidding.

The Day 2 of the mega public sale started with groups bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was bought to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was purchased by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega public sale noticed Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the many high picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, whereas Chahar was bought to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and alternatively, Avesh Khan grew to become the most costly choose among the many uncapped gamers after being purchased for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.