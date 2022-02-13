IPL 2022 Auction Live Blog Day 2 Minute by Minute Live Updates on Players Sold, Unsold & Highest Sold Players

Day 2 of the mega public sale guarantees to be an thrilling affair, because the groups will finalize their squads forward of the fifteenth version of the IPL.
Day 1 of the IPL mega public sale had some surprises and sudden twists. There had been some gamers who can be laughing all the way in which to the financial institution, whereas there have been additionally others who went unsold.
The Mumbai Indians (MI) went all out to obtain the companies of Ishan Kishan, and shelled out a staggering sum of INR 15.25 Crore, whereas Shreyas Iyer too, raked within the moolah, and was purchased for a sum of INR 12.25 Crore.
Kagiso Rabada, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Nicholas Pooran additionally struck it massive within the public sale as properly. There had been additionally a number of massive names like Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, and Umesh Yadav who didn't discover any takers.
Here is the record of gamers who had been offered on Day 1 of the IPL mega public sale
Here is the record of gamers who went unsold on Day 1 of the mega public sale
1. David Miller
2. Suresh Raina
3. Steve Smith
4. Shakib Al Hasan
5. Mohammad Nabi
6. Matthew Wade
7. Wriddhiman Saha
8. Sam Billings
9. Umesh Yadav
10. Adil Rashid
11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman
12. Imran Tahir
13. Adam Zampa
14. Amit Mishra
15. Rajat Patidar
16. Anmolpreet Singh
17. C Hari Nishaanth
18. Mohammad Azharuddeen
19. Vishnu Vinod
20. Vishnu Solanki
21. N Jagadeesan
22. M Siddharth
23. Sandeep Lamichhane
Here is the purse remaining of all of the groups on the finish of Day 1 of the mega public sale
|Team
|Purse Remaining (in INR)
|Number of open participant slots
|Overseas Slots
|Chennai Super Kings
|20.45 Crore
|9
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|16.5 Crore
|8
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12.65 Crore
|11
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6.5 Crore
|10
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|27.85 Crore
|11
|4
|Punjab Kings
|28.65 Crore
|8
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|12.15 Crore
|10
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9.25 Crore
|10
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.15 Crore
|6
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|18.85 Crore
|11
|4