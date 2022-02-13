IPL 2022 Auction Live Blog Day 2 Minute by Minute Live Updates on Players Sold, Unsold & Highest Sold Players

Here is the reside feed of the IPL 2022 mega public sale:

Day 1 of the IPL mega public sale had some surprises and sudden twists. There had been some gamers who can be laughing all the way in which to the financial institution, whereas there have been additionally others who went unsold.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) went all out to obtain the companies of Ishan Kishan, and shelled out a staggering sum of INR 15.25 Crore, whereas Shreyas Iyer too, raked within the moolah, and was purchased for a sum of INR 12.25 Crore.

Kagiso Rabada, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Nicholas Pooran additionally struck it massive within the public sale as properly. There had been additionally a number of massive names like Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, and Umesh Yadav who didn’t discover any takers. Day 2 of the mega public sale guarantees to be an thrilling affair, because the groups will finalize their squads forward of the fifteenth version of the IPL.

Here is the record of gamers who had been offered on Day 1 of the IPL mega public sale

Here is the record of gamers who went unsold on Day 1 of the mega public sale

1. David Miller

2. Suresh Raina

3. Steve Smith

4. Shakib Al Hasan

5. Mohammad Nabi

6. Matthew Wade

7. Wriddhiman Saha

8. Sam Billings

9. Umesh Yadav

10. Adil Rashid

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

12. Imran Tahir

13. Adam Zampa

14. Amit Mishra

15. Rajat Patidar

16. Anmolpreet Singh

17. C Hari Nishaanth

18. Mohammad Azharuddeen

19. Vishnu Vinod

20. Vishnu Solanki

21. N Jagadeesan

22. M Siddharth

23. Sandeep Lamichhane

Here is the purse remaining of all of the groups on the finish of Day 1 of the mega public sale