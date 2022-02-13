IPL

IPL 2022 Auction Live Blog Day 2 Minute by Minute Live Updates on Players Sold, Unsold & Highest Sold Players

Here is the reside feed of the IPL 2022 mega public sale:
(Note: If the feed just isn't loading, click here to check the live feed of IPL 2022 Auction)

Day 1 of the IPL mega public sale had some surprises and sudden twists. There had been some gamers who can be laughing all the way in which to the financial institution, whereas there have been additionally others who went unsold.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) went all out to obtain the companies of Ishan Kishan, and shelled out a staggering sum of INR 15.25 Crore, whereas Shreyas Iyer too, raked within the moolah, and was purchased for a sum of INR 12.25 Crore.

Kagiso Rabada, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Nicholas Pooran additionally struck it massive within the public sale as properly. There had been additionally a number of massive names like Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, and Umesh Yadav who didn’t discover any takers. Day 2 of the mega public sale guarantees to be an thrilling affair, because the groups will finalize their squads forward of the fifteenth version of the IPL.

Here is the record of gamers who had been offered on Day 1 of the IPL mega public sale

Here is the record of gamers who went unsold on Day 1 of the mega public sale

1. David Miller
2. Suresh Raina
3. Steve Smith
4. Shakib Al Hasan
5. Mohammad Nabi
6. Matthew Wade
7. Wriddhiman Saha
8. Sam Billings
9. Umesh Yadav
10. Adil Rashid
11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman
12. Imran Tahir
13. Adam Zampa
14. Amit Mishra
15. Rajat Patidar
16. Anmolpreet Singh
17. C Hari Nishaanth
18. Mohammad Azharuddeen
19. Vishnu Vinod
20. Vishnu Solanki
21. N Jagadeesan
22. M Siddharth
23. Sandeep Lamichhane

Here is the purse remaining of all of the groups on the finish of Day 1 of the mega public sale

Team Purse Remaining (in INR) Number of open participant slots Overseas Slots
Chennai Super Kings 20.45 Crore 9 6
Delhi Capitals 16.5 Crore 8 4
Kolkata Knight Riders 12.65 Crore 11 5
Lucknow Super Giants 6.5 Crore 10 4
Mumbai Indians 27.85 Crore 11 4
Punjab Kings 28.65 Crore 8 6
Rajasthan Royals 12.15 Crore 10 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore 9.25 Crore 10 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.15 Crore 6 6
Gujarat Titans 18.85 Crore 11 4

 





