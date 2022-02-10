IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates on Players Sold, Unsold, Purse Remaining & Full Team Details

Here is the reside feed of the IPL 2022 mega public sale:

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be a grand affair with two new groups – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – coming into the image. Hence, for the very first time since 2011, IPL can be a 10-team occasion and, followers can’t maintain calm. Meanwhile, squads for the gala competitors can be finalized within the IPL 2022 mega public sale, which is able to happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Many sides are set to bear a revamp because the eight current franchises had been allowed to retain a most of simply 4 gamers. As far as the brand new sides are involved, they picked three gamers apiece from the listing of non-retained gamers. Now, 590 gamers – 370 Indians and 220 abroad – have been shortlisted to go underneath the hammer and it could be fascinating to see how the ultimate squads will seem like.

IPL 2022 Retained Players List

Chennai Super Kings Retained Players: Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore)

Mumbai Indians Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players: Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players: Sanju Samson (INR 14 crore), Jos Buttler (INR 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players: Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore)

Punjab Kings Retained Players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Gujarat Titans Draft Picks: Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crores), Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores), Shubman Gill (INR 8 crores)

Lucknow Super Giants Draft Picks: KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore)

IPL 2022 Purse Remaining of all groups

Teams Purse obtainable (INR) Remaining participant slots Overseas slots Chennai Super Kings 48 crore 21 7 Delhi Capitals 47.5 crore 21 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 crore 21 6 Lucknow Super Giants 59 crore 22 7 Mumbai Indians 48 crore 21 7 Punjab Kings 72 crore 23 8 Rajasthan Royals 62 crore 22 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 crore 22 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 crore 22 7 Team Ahmedabad 52 crore 22 7

Where and when will the IPL 2022 mega auction be held?

As talked about above, IPL 2022 mega public sale can be a two-day bidding occasion, which is able to happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The occasion is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST on each days.

Where to catch the reside streaming and telecast of IPL 2022 mega public sale?

As Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2022 in India, Star Sports channels will telecast of the mega public sale reside on TV. In order to catch the reside streaming, one can swap to Disney+Hotstar.

What had been the principles for retention and draft picks?

The eight current groups had been allowed to retain a most of 4 gamers forward of the bidding occasion, out of which just one is usually a international retention. The two new groups then picked three gamers apiece among the many non-retained gamers. All sides had been allotted a handbag of INR 90 crore. However, they’ve been left with completely different quantity after making the retentions and draft picks.

No RTM card obtainable

Unlike the earlier public sale occasions, no right-to-match card is accessible this time round. The RTM card would enable a franchise to purchase a participant who performed for them within the earlier season for the very best bid the participant has obtained.