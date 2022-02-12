Cricket
IPL 2022 auction: The list of sold and unsold players
News
Who was bought to whom, and who did not get a bid?
The full listing of gamers bought and unsold on the 2022 IPL participant public sale in Bengaluru. (Conversion charges as follows: USD 1 = INR 75 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 66,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 133,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,330,000 approx)
Sold gamers
Deepak Hooda (Base value INR 75 lakh) bought to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 5.75 crore
Harshal Patel (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10.75 crore
Jason Holder (Base value INR 1.5 crore) bought to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.75 crore
Nitish Rana (Base value INR 1 crore) bought to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 8 crore
Dwayne Bravo (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.4 crore
Devdutt Padikkal (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.75 crore
Jason Roy (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore
Robin Uthappa (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Chennai Super Kings for INR 2 crore
Shimron Hetmyer (Base value INR 1.5 crore) bought to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.5 crore
Manish Pandey (Base value INR 1 crore) bought to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4.6 crore
David Warner (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore
Quinton de Kock (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.75 crore
Faf du Plessis (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 7 crore
Mohammed Shami (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Gujarat Titans for INR 6.25 crore
Shreyas Iyer (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 crore
Trent Boult (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8 crore
Kagiso Rabada (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 crore
Pat Cummins (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 7.25 crore
R Ashwin (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5 crore
Shikhar Dhawan (Base value INR 2 crore) bought to Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore
Unsold gamers
