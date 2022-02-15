IPL 2022: Auctioneer Charu Sharma mistakenly sells Khaleel Ahmed to Delhi Capitals instead of Mumbai Indians

The IPL 2022 mega auction bagged the eye of followers in numerous methods whereby an enormous sum of cash was splashed on some sudden gamers too. On the opposite hand, some large names walked away whereas having very primary offers. There was one other component that attracted a number of consideration within the mega public sale and it was the techniques proven by Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi.

During one of many bids, he created confusion with Charu Sharma, who was finishing up the public sale course of after Hugh Edmeades had an abrupt fall. Charu known as the identify for pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Mumbai Indians have been first to provoke the bid for INR 5.25 Crore however Grandhi raised the paddle for five.5 Crore and Sharma felt it was the preliminary bid from Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals hailed at IPL mega public sale for his or her methods

The state of affairs turned extra complicated when Grandhi mentioned to attend additional and Sharma ended up promoting Khaleel to DC solely at 5.25 Crore. It is to be famous that he was appreciated by a number of followers for not letting franchises take away high quality gamers at low costs. He remained instrumental in growing the value of a number of gamers and has been an integral a part of Delhi’s public sale setup for a few years now.

Grandhi is at the moment heading six corporations alongside being related to Capitals. DC was hailed by followers for nice methods on day one of many public sale they usually carried the identical on the second day as effectively. After retaining Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, and Prithvi Shaw, they went on to purchase 19 gamers within the mega public sale and there was one steal deal from their finish too.

DC bagged the companies of star batter David Warner for under INR 6.25 Crore. He is a confirmed batter and has bagged the Orange Cap for a report thrice within the historical past of IPL. As he wasn’t retained by SRH, DC went on to have his companies for IPL 2022.