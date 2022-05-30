IPL 2022 awards: Jos Buttler wins the Orange Cap; Yuzvendra Chahal bags Purple Cap – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans had been topped the brand new champions of the Indian Premier League after they defeated Rajasthan Royals within the ultimate of 2022 version in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing a goal of 131, the Titans misplaced a few early wickets however captain Hardik Pandya and opener Shubman Gill steadied the ship for the facet with a 63-run stand for the third wicket. The Gujarat group then suffered a hiccup when Pandya was caught by Jaiswal within the slips off Yuzvendra Chahal for 34 off 30.

But David Miller and Gill made certain that there have been no additional fall of wickets. Miller continued his domination whereas Gill held the fort on the different finish as the 2 batters chipped in with an unbeaten partnership of 47 runs for the fourth wicket.

Gill remained unbeaten at 45 off 43 whereas Miller struck 32* off 19.

Earlier, within the day, the Gujarat bowlers and particularly Hardik Pandya totally dominated the RR batters. The skipper returned with figures of three/17 in 4 overs because the Royals had been restricted to 130/9 in 20 overs.

We now check out the award winners from the event.

1) Jos Buttler takes away the orange cap after he scored 863 runs in 17 matches at a mean of 57.33. The right-handed batter additionally struck 4 centuries within the season.

2) RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal proven brilliance with the ball all through the event as was awarded with the purple cap. Chahal scalped 27 wickets in 17 matches at an financial system price of seven/75 which additionally included a four-fer and a five-wicket haul.

3) Jos Buttler is the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2022. In 17 matches, he had 387.5 factors.

4) GT’s Lockie Ferguson bowled the quickest ball of the event after he clocked 157.3 kmph towards RR within the ultimate match.

5) Umran Malik was named the Emerging participant of the season.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.