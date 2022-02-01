IPL 2022: Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary shortlisted for mega auction

Veteran Indian cricketer and present Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, Manoj Tiwary has been shortlisted among the many 590 names for the ultimate checklist forward of the mega public sale for IPL 2022. The 36-year-old went unsold in IPL 2021 and final performed within the match within the 2018 season for the Punjab-based franchise. Tiwary’s IPL expertise from the previous would possibly assist him get a purchaser as he has performed 98 video games to this point scoring 1695 runs at a mean of 28.7.

Tiwary has been listed on the base value of INR 50 lakh and has performed for varied franchises previously together with the Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant after which Punjab Kings. The right-hander discovered a spot within the Bengal facet as properly for the Ranji Trophy 2022 season till the match was known as off and final performed within the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2021.

Sreesanth, Pujara among the many shortlisted names

India’s Test common Cheteshwar Pujara has additionally been shortlisted for the upcoming mega public sale after being a part of the victorious Chennai Super Kings squad in 2021. The right-hander, nonetheless, didn’t play a single sport within the season and is coming from a torrid time within the latest tour to South Africa. The 34-year-old has set his base value at 50 lakh and it stays to be seen if he will get a nod within the public sale once more.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth who final performed an IPL sport in 2013 for the Rajasthan Royals will go underneath the hammer within the mega public sale after being registered at INR 50 lakh. The 38-year-old seamer went unsold in IPL 2021 after getting back from a ban in cricket following his alleged involvement in spot-fixing. He performed the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Kerala in 2021 however didn’t participate within the latest season.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has discovered a spot within the shortlisted names for mega public sale as properly. The left-arm seamer was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021 however didn’t get a sport. The IPL 2022 mega public sale is scheduled to happen on the twelfth and thirteenth of February in Bengaluru and it will likely be ten groups battling out on this version as an alternative of the standard eight groups.