IPL 2022: Best Starting playing XI of Punjab Kings (PBKS) after mega auction

One of the groups that had a profitable outing within the mega public sale was the Punjab Kings franchise. Ahead of the public sale, the Punjab franchise had made solely 2 retentions- Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. They had the largest purse heading into the occasion and truthful sufficient to say, the Kings coated all of the bases that they have been required to fill.

England’s hard-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone was the most costly purchase made by the aspect. He was purchased after an intense bidding duel for INR 11.5 Crore. The aspect was additionally profitable in shopping for key gamers resembling Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Shahrukh khan, and U19 all-rounder Raj Bawa.

Here we are going to check out the most effective beginning XI of Punjab Kings:

1. Mayank Agarwal

One of India’s present finest opening batters, Mayank Agarwal was one of many two gamers retained by the aspect heading into the mega public sale. Since being purchased by Punjab Kings within the 2018 public sale, the right-hander has had one of the vital constant runs within the match. The batter, initially from Karnataka was retained by the Kings for INR 12 Crore.

Since beginning to play for the Kings, Agarwal has featured in 47 matches and has scored 1,317 runs. His solely century within the IPL got here in opposition to the Rajasthan Royals in 2020 when he scored 106. He got here agonizingly near his second IPL century within the 2021 season when he remained not out on 99 in opposition to the Delhi Capitals.

With the extra accountability of a potential captaincy, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how Mayank goes about his batting within the upcoming season.