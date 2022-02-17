IPL 2022: Best starting XI of Gujarat Titans after mega auction

Gujarat Titans didn’t have the most effective of begins to the IPL 2022 mega public sale as they managed to get only one marquee participant however discovered their approach in direction of the top by choosing some beneficial buys. The Ahmedabad-based franchise could have the likes of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra within the teaching arrange and they’re anticipated to indicate up in an enormous combat in opposition to the profitable groups with the cash spent for his or her gamers.

Gujarat Titans opted to retain Shubman Gill (INR 7 crores), Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crores) and Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores) forward of the mega public sale and the core of the aspect seems to be actually robust with the inclusion of pacers like Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson. They got here into the mega public sale the place the Titans entered with a handbag quantity of INR 52 crores. The aspect has included some home expertise as properly and will probably be fascinating to see how Pandya leads the aspect.

Best Starting XI for Gujarat Titans:

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was retained by the Gujarat Titans forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale and the teen will certainly be the first-choice opener for the aspect. The right-hander was a constant run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders within the earlier editions and was anticipated to be retained till the franchise opted to go in with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

The 22-year-old can be seen as the way forward for the Indian aspect and he has been immensely talked about ever since he got here up by the ranks within the U19 World Cup. With 1417 runs in 58 IPL video games, Gill could be a financial institution on the high order as he can play the twin function of being the dasher or the anchor.

Gill has all of the pictures within the ebook and likes to reap the benefits of the powerplay which will probably be key to success or the Gujarat aspect in IPL 2022. He had a poor begin to the earlier IPL season however made up for it with a wonderful second part in UAE to complete with 478 runs in 17 video games at a mean of 28.11.