IPL 2022: Best starting XI of Kolkata Knight Riders after mega auction

Kolkata Knight Riders are the third-most profitable IPL franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. They sealed the IPL title two instances (2012 and 2014), each below Gautam Gambhir. KKR additionally reached the ultimate of the 2021 season however misplaced to CSK.

In the 2021 season, the captain of KKR was the World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. Morgan did a wonderful job as a skipper of the franchise however his performances with the bat had been very peculiar. So, KKR launched him forward of the 2022 mega public sale and he went unsold. Kolkata retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR had been superb within the mega public sale and their first purchase was Shreyas Iyer who might be leadind the facet within the coming season. Kolkata additionally purchased their earlier Knights like Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana to provide their core an extended run. KKR is wanting like a stable facet after the public sale they usually have virtually coated all of the areas.

Best Starting XI of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022

1. Alex Hales

The hard-hitting English all-rounder has marked his return to the cash-rich league after getting picked by KKR within the public sale. Having a participant like Alex Hales is usually a blessing for the franchise as he has the power to speed up the scoring charge at any cut-off date.

Hales is thought for his excessive strike charge. His batting fashion fits the shortest format the most effective and KKR may have greater expectations from him. He is but to show himself in IPL and this 12 months is usually a breakthrough 12 months for the batter. He was the primary English batter to attain 100 in T20Is.

His numbers within the 20-over format are good. Hales has performed 60 T20Is for England and has scored 1644 runs at a median of 31.02. He has additionally performed for the Sunrisers Hyderabad within the 2018 season.