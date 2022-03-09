IPL 2022: Biggest victories in IPL history

Indian Premier League has acted as a supply of pleasure and pleasure for its followers through the years. There have been many nail-biting matches the place the fun reached the subsequent stage. However, there are additionally some matches when one of many groups fully dominates the opposite one leaving no likelihood for a contest. Sometimes these outcomes are catalyzed by a specific participant who offers a rare efficiency. In this text, we shall be discussing 5 IPL matches the place the largest margin of victory by runs was recorded.

5. RCB vs PWI, 2013 – 130 runs

This match is remembered for among the best knocks performed in T20 historical past. Chris Gayle smashed 175 runs off 66 runs with the assistance of 17 sixes and 13 fours which powered RCB to a mammoth whole of 263/5 in 20 overs. The Pune group had no solutions to it with their batting as they might solely handle a rating of 133/9 shedding the match by 130 runs.

4. RCB vs KXIP, 2015 – 138 runs

This recreation additionally included a masterclass innings from ‘universe boss’ Chris Gayle. RCB scored 226/3 whereas batting first on this recreation with the assistance of Gayle’s 117-run blistering knock which included 12 sixes and seven fours. AB de Villiers additionally contributed with the bat, scoring 47 runs off simply 24 balls. In response to this goal, the Punjab group bought decimated for simply 88 runs in 13.4 overs and misplaced the match by 138 runs.

3. KKR vs RCB, 2008 – 140 runs

Brendon McCullum set the stage on hearth when he smashed 158 runs off 73 balls within the inaugural match of the primary 12 months of IPL. KKR put up a complete of 222/3 of their first innings, and RCB had a depressing day with the bat as effectively, scoring solely 82 runs within the chase. With a win by 140 runs, KKR began their marketing campaign with a bang within the first season.

2. RCB vs GL, 2016 – 144 runs

This was the match when cricket followers loved watching two greats, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers smashing fours and sixes for enjoyable. Both of them slammed a whole lot with RCB scoring 248/3 in 20 overs. Virat scored 109 runs off 55 balls, whereas de Villiers performed an unimaginable knock of 129 runs off simply 52 balls with the assistance of 12 sixes and 10 fours. Chasing the huge goal of 249 runs, the Gujarat group couldn’t compete in any respect as they have been all out for 104 runs, shedding the conflict by 144 runs.

1.MI vs DD, 2017 – 146 runs

In this IPL match performed in 2017, Mumbai Indians posted an enormous whole of 212/3 whereas batting first. For them, Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard performed necessary knocks with each scoring over 60 runs at a great strike price. Chasing this whole, the Delhi group bought bundled out for simply 66 runs, shedding the match by 146 runs. This is the report for the largest margin of victory by runs in IPL historical past. In the bowling assault, Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma picked up 3 wickets every to dismantle the batting line up of Delhi.

Biggest victories in IPL

Winner Target Opposition Margin Year MI 213 DD 146 runs 2017 RCB 249 GL 144 runs 2016 KKR 223 RCB 140 runs 2008 RCB 227 KXIP 138 runs 2015 RCB 264 PWI 130 runs 2013

*Last up to date on 18 Sep,2021.

