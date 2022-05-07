IPL 2022: Bowlers guide Lucknow Super Giants to 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders – Photos News , Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to nearly clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.

1/8 Lucknow Super Giants gamers after profitable Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. KKR have been bundled out for 101 in 14.3 overs. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Lucknow Super Giants gamers have a good time the wicket of Anukul Roy of of Kolkata Knight Riders throughout Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took three wickets apiece. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders throughout Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Russell scored 45 off 19 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Baba Indrajith of Kolkata Knight Riders throughout Match 53 of the IPL 2022 on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants performs a shot throughout Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit 5 sixes off the penultimate over to take the staff to an honest complete. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants throughout Match 53 of the IPL 2022 on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Russell was choose of the bowlers for KKR with figures of two for 22. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after scoring a fifty throughout Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on the MCA International Stadium in Pune Saturday. De Kock was top-scorer for LSG with 50 off 29 balls whereas Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls. Sportzpics for IPL