IPL 2022: Bowlers with most maidens in IPL history

Indian Premier League has offered a platform to a variety of gamers around the globe to showcase their abilities on the highest stage. Though it’s a common thought that T20 is a batsmen’s sport, bowlers play an equally essential function for the group in every match. It is a rarity to see a participant bowling a maiden over in T20 and the identical is the case in IPL as effectively. A bowler can carry the opposition batsmen below strain if he can bowl even one maiden over through the course of the innings. In this text, we will probably be discussing the 6 bowlers who’ve bowled probably the most variety of maiden overs in IPL historical past.

The first title on this record is of former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar who picked up 90 wickets in 119 IPL matches with an economic system charge of seven.72. He has a report for bowling most maidens (14) within the IPL historical past. Praveen featured for the Punjab, Bangalore, Hyderabad and the Gujarat franchise within the event. He introduced his retirement from all codecs of the sport within the yr 2018.

Irfan Pathan is on the second spot with 10 maiden overs in 101 innings. He took 80 wickets within the league bowling at an economic system of seven.77 and a median of 33.11. Irfan Pathan is taken into account among the many greatest swing bowlers in Indian historical past however his worldwide profession ended too early. He was instrumental in serving to India win the T20 World Cup in 2007 the place he was the participant of the ultimate match. He began his IPL journey with the Punjab group in 2008. Later on, Irfan was a part of the Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai franchise as effectively.

The subsequent set of bowlers on this report record include 4 gamers who’ve all bowled 8 maiden overs of their IPL profession. This consists of Dhawal Kulkarni, Lasith Malinga, Sandeep Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Apart from Malinga, the opposite three gamers bowl principally within the powerplay the place some batsman take their time to settle on the crease within the begin. This can generally assist the bowler to ship a maiden over and get away with out conceding many runs.

Sandeep Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are thought of among the many greatest new-ball bowlers within the league and would need to proceed their good efficiency for the Sunrisers Hyderabad group. Dhawal Kulkarni who has been a veteran within the league gained’t be that includes on this season as he went unsold within the mini auctions.

Most maidens in IPL historical past

Player Innings Wickets Economy Maiden Praveen Kumar 119 90 7.72 14 Irfan Pathan 101 80 7.77 10 Dhawal Kulkarni 92 86 8.3 8 Lasith Malinga 122 170 7.14 8 Sandeep Sharma 95 110 7.79 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 126 139 7.31 8

*Last up to date on 18 Sep,2021.