IPL 2022: ‘Brilliant win, champion stuff’ — Twitter lauds GT for becoming first team to qualify for playoffs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match to enter the play-offs right here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls whereas David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs whereas Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder obtained one every.

Chasing the goal, LSG had been all out for 82 in 13.5 overs. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 27.

For GT, Rashid Khan took 4 wickets for twenty-four runs whereas Yash Dayal and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore obtained two apiece.

Twitteratti was stuffed with reward for the debutants as they grew to become the primary workforce to qualify for the playoffs.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 11, 2022 00:43:58 IST

