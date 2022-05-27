IPL 2022: Buttler masterclass helps RR outplay RCB in Qualifier 2 – Photos News , Firstpost

Buttler prolonged his dream run this season with a record-equalling fourth hundred as Rajasthan Royals produced a ruthless efficiency to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets on Friday.

1/8 Players greet one another throughout Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century throughout Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls) toyed with the RCB assault to make sure the Royals romped to victory in 18.1 overs. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore have fun the wicket of Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals throughout Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Hazlewood picked 2 for 23. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals throughout Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Buttler crossed the 800-run mark this season. Jaiswal (21 off 13 balls), who smashed Mohammad Siraj for 2 sixes and a 4 within the opening over, set the tone for the Royals as they raced to 67 for one within the powerplay. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Rajasthan Royals gamers have fun the autumn of a wicket throughout Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Rajasthan Royals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 157 for eight. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals take the catch of Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats throughout Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Patidar top-scored for RCB with 58 whereas captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 25 and 24 respectively. Sportzpics for IPL