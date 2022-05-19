IPL 2022: ‘Catch of the tournament’, Twitter reacts to Evin Lewis’ stunning one-handed grab to dismiss Rinku Singh – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would possibly nonetheless have been respiratory within the playoffs race and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would have needed to wait a little bit longer to get the ‘Q’ towards their identify within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race the best way Rinku Singh was going hammer-and-tongs within the slog overs on the DY Patil Stadium.

In the ultimate league sport of the season for each groups, KKR obtained off to the worst attainable begin of their chase of 211 by dropping two early wickets earlier than skipper Shreyas Iyer led the rescue by stitching beneficial partnerships with Nitish Rana and Sam Billings. And after experiencing a setback with a flurry of wickets, it was Rinku’s flip to imagine cost and get his aspect inside touching distance of the end line.

And the equation of three runs off the final two deliveries appeared a cakewalk for Rinku, who had smashed Marcus Stoinis for a 4 and two sixes within the first three deliveries of the ultimate over adopted by a double.

Evin Lewis’ one-handed screamer at deep cowl although, modified the course of the sport fully and ended up touchdown the knockout punch on the Knight Riders, who turned the third group eradicated from the playoffs race after five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After a collection of overpitched deliveries from Stoinis that had been simply dispatched by Rinku for boundaries, the Australian all-rounder determined to fireplace one full and extensive. Rinku stretched his arms, however ended up mishitting it whereas seeking to smack it over the fence.

The ball did not journey as he and the KKR camp would’ve hoped, however wasn’t precisely inside Lewis’ attain both because the Trinidadian ran to his left from sweeper level, and the ball by some means caught to his left hand as he put in a slide — making for an unimaginable sight and producing a worthy contender for ‘Catch of the Season’.

Had Lewis grassed that, Rinku — who confirmed no indicators of exhaustion at that time and was bolting between the wickets — would have had little downside dashing again for a second, which might’ve made pinching a single off the final ball all that simpler.

Instead, Lewis’ unimaginable effort left Stoinis the duty of bowling to a brand new batter in Umesh Yadav, who missed a yorker that ended up hitting his off stump within the closing ball.

Here we check out a number of the reactions to Lewis’ unimaginable catch:

I’ve dreamt of enjoying outrageous photographs and bowling absurdly good balls however by no means of a catch just like the one Evin Lewis took. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 18, 2022

LSG picked evin Lewis in the present day to strengthen the batting leaving out Chameera & this occurred — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 18, 2022

That Evin Lewis catch is a triple deal with. First for the run – and gauging the swirl. Second for the gymnastic leap. Third for gripping the ball even when his elbows hit the bottom – that’s when it often pops out. It helps he’s left-hand dominant … however beautiful nonetheless — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 18, 2022

Just give Evin Lewis the Man of the Match. — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) May 18, 2022

What a catch by Evin Lewis, catch of the event. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2022

Don’t assume we’ll collectively recover from that Evin Lewis catch for a protracted very long time! 🙌🏼 #KKRvsLSG — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 18, 2022

