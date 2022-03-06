IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Schedule, Full Time Table, Timings, Dates, Venues details and PDF Download

Lots might be anticipated from the Chennai Super Kings within the IPL 2022 as they’d be defending their title this time round. CSK, who had a forgettable 2020 marketing campaign within the UAE the place they didn’t make the playoffs for the very first time, staged a outstanding comeback within the 2021 season the place they went on to win the marquee event for the fourth time after getting the higher of a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders within the summit conflict by 27 runs.

The fifteenth version of the marquee event formally will get underway on March 26, and CSK wish to keep it up from the place they left off as they eye a record-equaling fifth IPL title. With lower than three weeks to go, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced the schedule for the highly-anticipated event and the title-holders Chennai will kick off the proceedings towards their final season’s closing opponents KKR within the opener. The schedule was introduced by the BCCI on March 6 and all of the die-hard followers of the franchise should have made a be aware of it as nicely.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Army had named skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in addition to the final version’s Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad as their necessary retentions forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale. At the two-day occasion in Bengaluru, the reigning champions welcomed the likes of Shivam Dube (INR 4 crore), Mitchell Santner (INR 1.9 crore), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (INR 1.5 crores), Dwayne Pretorius (INR 50 lakh), Maheesh Theekshana (INR 70 lakh), Adam Milne (1.9 crore), Devon Conway (1 crore), Chris Jordan (3.6 crore), and so forth. The four-time champions additionally determined to deliver again the likes of Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.40 crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore), Ambati Rayudu (6.74 crore), and Deepak Chahar (14 crore) respectively.

As the Chennai Super Kings prepare for title defence, they’ve obtained an enormous setback as their key bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar is predicted to overlook a significant portion of IPL 2022 because of a quadriceps tear. It stays to be seen who would take the initiative of filling in these huge footwear beginning March 26.

Download Chennai Super Kings schedule in PDF Format

Here’s a take a look at Chennai Super Kings’ full schedule in IPL 2022: