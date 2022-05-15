IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Mumbai Weather Update – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A top-two end can be on Gujarat Titans’ agenda once they tackle Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League 2022 match on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. GT are to date the one staff to have secured a playoff berth and are presently sitting on prime of the factors desk with 18 factors in 12 matches.

The Hardik Pandya-led aspect secured a playoff berth with a snug 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants and now they are going to look to remain on prime with victories of their remaining two matches.

GT will face CSK, a aspect which is already out of playoff race. But as former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock said that it will not be the fitting factor to take them evenly. CSK nonetheless is a high quality aspect and beneath MS Dhoni’s management, they’re aiming to construct a powerful staff for the long run.

CSK had been bowled out for 97 of their final encounter in opposition to MI. The defending champions want to placed on an excellent present and finish the event on a excessive.

Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh have completed a fantastic job within the absence of Deepak Chahar whereas Maheesh Theekshana has taken care of the spin division. It is anticipated to be a heat and sunny day on Sunday with temperatures hovering between 26-32 levels Celsius. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport. The wind velocity can go as much as 37 km/hr within the night.

Weather Report

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

