IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: MI send CSK out of reckoning for play-offs with five-wicket win | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians on Thursday snuffed out defending champions Chennai Super Kings ‘ faint hopes of creating the Indian Premier League play-offs with a five-wicket win in a low-scoring match right here.Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) working via the MS Dhoni-led aspect’s top-order with three fast wickets in a fiery opening spell, after which huffed and puffed to overtake the small goal of 98 with 31 balls to spare.MI had been 4 wickets down for 33 runs within the fifth over earlier than Tilak Varma (34 not out off 32 balls) and Hrithik Shooken (18) calmed the frayed nerves with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. MI reached 103 for five in 14.5 overs. Tim David remained not out on 16 off simply seven balls.With their eighth loss in 12 matches, CSK are out of reckoning for a play-offs berth. They remained at ninth place with eight factors.

Already out of reckoning for a play-offs berth a very long time in the past, MI remained rooted on the tenth and backside place with three wins from 12 matches.

Both CSK and MI have two inconsequential matches left to be performed. It would be the first time in IPL historical past that neither MI nor CSK can be a part of the play-offs.

Defending 97, Mukesh Choudhary (3/23) struck within the fifth ball of the opening over as Ishan Kishan (6) poked properly away from his physique to see a skinny edge undergo to Dhoni behind the stumps.

MI captain Rohit Sharma discovered a 4 every off Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh within the subsequent two overs. But Simarjeet had the final chuckle within the fourth over, having Rohit caught by Dhoni.

Choudhary then raised hopes of a CSK miracle by having Daniel Sams (1) and Tristan Stubbs (0) within the house of three balls within the fifth over.

MI had been 36 for 4 after powerplay and Hrithik Shokeen survived after a evaluate.

Moeen Ali broke the fifth-wicket partnership between Varma and Shokeen by having the latter within the thirteenth over but it surely was too late as MI wanted simply 17 runs from 7.2 overs.

Earlier, Sams tore aside the CSK top-order from which the Dhoni-led staff by no means recovered.

Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya chipped in with two wickets apiece whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh received one every as CSK innings folded in 16 overs.

CSK’s woes had been compounded with the non-availability of Decision Review System (DRS) because of energy lower at one of many floodlight towers at Wankhede Stadium after the beginning of their innings throughout which they misplaced three wickets, with two being LBW selections.

Captain Dhoni performed a lone hand for CSK with a 33-ball 36 not out with the assistance of 4 boundaries and two sixes. None of his colleagues gave him firm in a pathetic batting show.

Dwayne Bravo (12), who shared 39 runs with Dhoni for the seventh wicket, the most effective partnership within the CSK innings, was the second finest batter. But for the 15 extras Mumbai bowlers conceded, the CSK complete would have been a lot decrease.

In the top, Dhoni ran out of companions.

Conway, who performed a match-winning knock of 87 in CSK’s match in opposition to Delhi Capitals, was struck on the pad off the second ball of the innings bowled by Sams. The umpire raised his finger although the ball hit him just under the knee-roll and appeared to be happening the leg. There was no DRS, and Conway needed to go for nought.

Two balls later, Moeen Ali (0) edged one other Sams’ supply for Hrithik Shooken to take a catch at quick midwicket, as CSK had been down two wickets for 5 runs within the opening over.

It was the flip of Bumrah to hitch the occasion as he dismissed Robin Uthappa (1) who couldn’t ask for DRS evaluate of the LBW resolution.

CSK received a little bit of aid after the 10-ball mayhem however Sams was not carried out but as he eliminated opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) who edged behind the wicket to Ishan Kishan within the first ball of the fifth over. CSK had been 32 for five after powerplay.

After Shivam Dubey was out within the seventh over, Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo slowed down the procession to the dressing room, as they took CSK to 72 for six on the finish of the twelfth over.

But CSK had been again to sq. one as Bravo, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana fell within the house of eight balls to be diminished to 87 for 9 on the finish of 15 overs.