IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Dube, Uthappa fire Chennai to first win of the season | Cricket News – Times of India

(BCCI/IPL Photo)

Uthappa, 36, was dismissed after his 50-ball blitz, laced with 9 hits over the fence, as he fell to Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who additionally acquired Jadeja for nought along with his subsequent ball.

Dube missed out on a century, however smashed two extra sixes within the ultimate over from Josh Hazlewood to steer Chennai to the very best complete of this season’s event.

Chennai reached 60-2 in 10 overs earlier than Uthappa and Dube tore into the opposition assault to plunder 156 runs from the following 10.

What a recreation this on the DY Patil Stadium.#CSK register their first win in #TATAIPL 2022Scorecard -… https://t.co/bUIqq8lcA7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649786768000

Bangalore suffered early losses of their chase as Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana eliminated each openers, together with skipper Faf du Plessis for eight.

Former captain Virat Kohli fell for one and Jadeja bowled Glenn Maxwell along with his left-arm spin after the Australian batter made 26 off 11 deliveries. Bangalore slipped to 50-4.

Shahbaz Ahmed (41) and Suyash Prabhudessai (34) tried to hit again in a partnership of 60 however Theekshana bowled each batters to complete with figures of 4-33.

Shivam Dube is adjudged Player of the Match for his stupendous knock of 95* off 46 deliveries.#TATAIPL #CSKvRCB https://t.co/ogn4cKFU3M — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649787640000

Jadeja took three wickets and caught Karthik, who smashed two fours and three sixes, off Dwayne Bravo to finish Bangalore’s hopes.