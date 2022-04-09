IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Abhishek Sharma guides SRH to easy victory over CSK with maiden fifty | Cricket News – Times of India

.@SunRisers win by 8 wickets to register their first win in #TATAIPL 2022.#CSKvSRH https://t.co/aupL3iKv5v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649511920000

NAVI MUMBAI: Indian Premier League’s sentimental favourites Chennai Super Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat with younger Abhishek Sharma ‘s 50-ball-75 guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden eight-wicket win on this version of the event.The 21-year-old Sharma took the assault to the opposition with a blistering first IPL half-century which was studded with 5 fours and three sixes, to assist Sunrisers simply chased down the goal of 155 with 14 balls to spare.CSK now has to win at the very least eight out of their remaining 10 video games with the intention to attain the magic determine of 16 factors which throughout the previous few years is the cut-off for play-off {qualifications}.The left-hander from Punjab, who was purchased for Rs 6.5 crore by the Sunrisers within the public sale, led India to victory within the U-19 Asia Cup in 2016, earlier than being changed as captain by Prithvi Shaw months earlier than the 2018 U-19 World Cup.It was Sunrisers first win of this IPL, having misplaced to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants of their earlier matches.

CSK have already misplaced to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in earlier video games.

On a sluggish pitch, Sharma took the stress off his captain Kane Williamson (32 off 40 balls) who performed second fiddle to the teen who was in high type after failing to attain large within the earlier two matches.

Williamson was out within the thirteenth over off the bowling of left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary (1/30) after sharing 89-run opening stand with Sharma, who additionally fell within the 18th to Dwayne Bravo (1/29) with Sunrisers needing simply 10 runs.

Rahul Tripathi (39 not out off 15 balls) then ensured that there have been no hiccups within the run chase. He glanced Bravo for a boundary to complete the chase in fashion.

Sharma was dropped on 62 by Ravindra Jadeja off the bowling of Bravo however by then CSK have already misplaced the plot. The Sunrisers wanted 47 runs from six overs with 9 wickets in hand.

Sharma struck Mukesh Choudhary for a six within the subsequent over and Tripathi then joined the get together with a most and a 4 off Chris Jordan within the seventeenth over to make it a no contest.

All the six CSK bowlers went for runs with Jordan leaking essentially the most, 34 from his three overs and in addition went wicketless..

Earlier, Moeen Ali top-scored with a 35-ball 48 to information CSK to 154 for seven after being requested to bat first.

Skipper Ravindra Jadeja (23 off 15 balls) performed a little bit cameo in the direction of the tip to prop up CSK after they misplaced a couple of wickets in a heap.

Robin Uthappa (15) was dismissed by Washington Sundar (2/21) within the off-spinner’s very first ball, when the batter ended up skying a catch whereas going for a slog-sweep.

Having conceded 25 runs within the first three overs, SRH had been again within the recreation and it acquired higher for them with the introduction of T Natarajan (2/30) into the assault because the left-arm pacer bowled Ruturaj Gaikwad (16).

At 36 for 2 in 5.1 overs, CSK had been in a spot of trouble they usually wanted a partnership, and the duo of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu (27) answered the decision with a third-wicket stand of 62 runs.

Nearing 100 and with some extra batting to come back on a pitch the place the ball appeared to cease, CSK had been well-placed when Rayudu departed after taking part in an element in rebuilding the innings.

However, Williamson’s gamble to usher in Markram labored as CSK misplaced their fourth wicket at 108 within the fifteenth over.

In a smooth dismissal, Natarajan accounted for Shivam Dube because the defending champions misplaced three wickets in fast succession.

Two overs later, even the nice Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3) was strolling again to the dugout, with CSK struggling at 122 for six with 15 balls left so as to add to their complete.