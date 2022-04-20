IPL 2022: ‘Chennai’s loss is Bangalore’s gain’ Hazlewood, Faf star in RCB’s victory over LSG – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their profitable methods within the IPL with a 18-run victory over KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. With this win, RCB registered their fifth victory within the ongoing Indian Premier League. Faf du Plessis-led squad has jumped to the second spot within the factors desk.

KL Rahul received the toss and opted to area. Du Plessis and Anuj Rawat opened the batting for RCB. Sri Lankan bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck gold within the first over itself by dismissing Rawat and former captain Virat Kohli with a golden duck. This completely shook RCB’s top-order.

Then Glenn Maxwell walked out and took on the LSG bowlers. He tried his finest to remain on the crease however quickly acquired out after 23 off 11 deliveries. Faf stored his cool and led the counterattack scoring 96 off 64 balls, he took his group to 181/6.

When LSG got here out to bat, they may not keep sturdy as they misplaced South African batter Quinton de Kock for 3. Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul had been the one two hitters who seemed regular towards the RCB bowlers. But one way or the other each failed to attain massive.

KL Rahul acquired out for 30 whereas Pandya scored 42 off 28 deliveries. Chasing a goal of 182, the Super Giants lacked momentum and stored dropping wickets at common intervals.

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood was the star of the match for the Royal Challengers as his 4/25 helped RCB win.

Soon after the win for RCB, right here’s how former cricketers and specialists reacted:

All-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his delight over RCB’s win and acknowledged that regardless of dropping two wickets within the first over, the group attained victory.

Former cricketer R Vinay Kumar known as it an impressive efficiency by RCB. He was all reward for Hazlewood’s spell.

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel additionally hailed Hazelwood for his sensible efficiency.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra remarked ‘Chennai’s loss is Bangalore’s achieve,’ referring to each Hazlewood and du Plessis being part of the Chennai Super Kings earlier.

Here are few extra reactions:

Currently, RCB are second on the factors desk with 10 factors, whereas LSG have fallen to the fourth place with 8 factors.

