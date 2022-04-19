IPL 2022: Clinical RR produce all-round display to come out on top against KKR – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out images from the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

1/6 Yuzvendra Chahal collected 5 wickets to complete with figures of 5/40 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired the higher of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. Sportzpics

2/6 Jos Buttler responded strongly after RR have been put into bat. The RR opener slammed 103 off simply 61 balls to take his staff to 217/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

3/6 After shedding Sunil Narine early, Aaron Finch produced an vital knock of 58 off simply 28 balls. He was concerned in a 107-run stand with KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer. for the second wicket. Sportzpics

4/6 Shreyas Iyer performed a captain’s knock of 85 however that may go in useless for KKR in a while within the match. Sportzpics

5/6 West Indian Obed McCoy performed a vital function in direction of the tip of the match. With KKR needing 11 to win off six balls, McCoy made positive Kolkata wouldn’t cross the end line as he eliminated Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav inside three balls to complete the match. Sportzpics