IPL 2022: Clinical RR produce all-round display to come out on top against KKR – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out images from the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yuzvendra Chahal collected 5 wickets to complete with figures of 5/40 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired the higher of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. Sportzpics

Jos Buttler responded strongly after RR were put into bat. The RR opener slammed 103 off just 61 balls to take his team to 217/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

After losing Sunil Narine early, Aaron Finch produced an important knock of 58 off just 28 balls. He was involved in a 107-run stand with KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer. for the second wicket. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock of 85 but that would go in vain for KKR later on in the match. Sportzpics

West Indian Obed McCoy played a crucial role towards the end of the match. With KKR needing 11 to win off six balls, McCoy made sure Kolkata would not cross the finish line as he removed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav inside three balls to finish the match. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate their seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

