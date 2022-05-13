IPL 2022 closing ceremony: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman to highlight event – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The IPL 2022 is all set to have a grand and star-studded closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on twenty ninth May 2022.

TCM Platform has been appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) because the company that may plan and conceptualize the occasion.

“It is indeed an honour and a privilege to be given this mandate in this very special year. Cricket is deeply embedded in the fabric of our nation and creatively we bring the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence and the history of our cricketing achievements together. This is also the year that two new teams have joined the league – truly representative of the diversity of the nation with a singular passion for cricket” mentioned Chanda Singh, Director, TCM Platform.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman would be the spotlight of the 30-minute present whereas the dance sequences shall be choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

“We have mapped every second of our thirty minutes event to entertain, enthral, delight and pay tribute to the country, to the game that we are so passionate about and to the legends that define its history.” Said Ria Agnihotri, Project lead of the Ceremony.

“For the primary time we’ll use broadcast Augmented Reality to deliver alive the totally different eras of cricket. Along with AR Rahman, this shall be a befitting homage to the 15 years of IPL and to sport that has given us a lot,” mentioned Arati Singh, Content Director of the Ceremony.

TCM Platform MD Lokesh Sharma thanked BCCI for the chance. “TCM Platform won the mandate with a strong concept, backed by superb talent choices and a reputation for perfection in execution. We thank The BCCI for this opportunity and we hope to make this a benchmark event in this very special year for our nation,” he mentioned.

After the league stage will get over on twenty second May 2022, the motion will shift to Kolkata for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator sport earlier than shifting to Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 and the title conflict.

