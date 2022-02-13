IPL 2022: Complete Sold and Unsold Players List from the IPL Auction

Ishan Kishan was the most-expensive participant on the occasion, bagging a whooping INR 15.25 crore from Mumbai Indians.
All 10 squads have been finalized with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction coming to an finish. The two-day bidding occasion was actually action-packed as quite a few gamers went huge below the hammer. At the identical time, many outstanding names didn’t appeal to a single bid and went unsold regardless of two new sides – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – being in motion. Follow IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates Here.
For the unversed, IPL 2022 might be a grand affair as for the primary time because the 2011 season, a complete of 10 groups might be in motion. Ahead of the mega public sale, the eight present sides have been allowed to retain a most of simply 4 gamers. As far because the franchises are involved, they chose three gamers apiece from the listing of non-retained gamers.
While all sides have been allotted a handbag of INR 90 crore, they stepped into the bidding occasion with quantities, relying upon the gamers they picked in retention and draft. With a restricted quantity being accessible, groups wanted a précised plan to type a formidable squad.
10 gamers touched the INR 10-crore mark
Several sides like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings tried reacquiring the providers of their former gamers. At the identical time, some sides went for a revamp and focused new gamers. Interestingly, for the very first time, a complete of 10 gamers have been purchased for INR 10 crore or over in an IPL public sale occasion. This exhibits what number of thrilling bidding wars this public sale witnessed.
Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan was the most-expensive participant on the occasion, bagging a whooping INR 15.25 crore from Mumbai Indians. Speaking of the shockers, confirmed stars like Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan and Suresh Raina didn’t get a single bid.
Needless to say, cricket followers have been extremely entertained as social media was flooded with evaluation and opinions. Now, will probably be attention-grabbing to see how the profitable competitors pans out this 12 months. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is all however more likely to get underway within the final week of March. The previous 14 seasons of the competitors have seen mind-boggling motion over the 22 yards. With the match getting expanded this 12 months, expectations are sky-high.
Here’s the listing of all of the gamers bought in IPL 2022 Mega Auction:
IPL 2022 Auction Players Unsold List:
Suresh Raina
Steve Smith
Shakib Al Hasan
Adil Rashid
Mujeeb Zadran
Imran Tahir
Adam Zampa
Amit Mishra
Rajat Patidar
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Vishnu Solanki
M Siddharth
Sandeep Lamichhane
Cheteshwar Pujara
Dawid Malan
Marnus Labuschagne
Eoin Morgan
Aaron Finch
Saurabh Tiwari
Ishant Sharma
Sheldon Cottrell
Tabraiz Shamsi
Qais Ahmad
Ish Sodhi
Virat Singh
Sachin Baby
Himmat Singh
Harnooor Singh
Ricky Bhui
Vicky Ostwal
Vasu Vats
Arzan Nagwaswalla
Yash Thakur
Akash Singh
Mujtaba Yousuf
Charith Asalanka
George Garton
Ben McDermott
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Sameer Rizvi
Tanmay Agarwal
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Sandeep Warrier
Reece Topley
Andrew Tye
Prashant Chopra
Pankaj Jaiswal
Yuvraj Chudasama
Apoorv Wankhede
Atharva Ankolekar
Midhun Sudhesan
Pankaj Jaswal
Ben Dwarshuis
Martin Guptill
Ben Cutting
Roston Chase
Pawan Negi
Dhawal Kulkarni
Kane Richardson
Laurie Evans
Kennar Lewis
BR Sharath
Hayden Kerr
Shams Mulani
Saurabh Kumar
Dhruv Patel
Atit Sheth
David Wiese
Sushant Mishra
Blessing Muzarabani
Kaushal Tambe
Ninad Rathva
Amit Ali
Ashutosh Sharma
Khizer Dafedar
Rohan Rana