IPL 2022: CSK fall prey to MI’s clinical bowling performance amid controversy over power outage – Photos News , Firstpost
Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) operating although the MS Dhoni-led facet’s top-order with three fast wickets in a fiery opening spell, after which huffed and puffed to overtake the small goal of 98 with 31 balls to spare
Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians after dismissing Devon Conway. Conway needed a DRS however couldn’t avail one attributable to energy failure on the Wankhede. Sams bowled a superb 4 overs whereby he conceded simply 16 runs and took 3 wickets. Sportzpics for IPL
Mumbai Indians gamers have fun the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad who went again to the dugout after scoring 7 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was probably the most constant through the innings, scoring 36*(33). Sportzpics for IPL
The scoreboard through the first innings when CSK was on the crease. Sportzpics for IPL
Mukesh Choudhary picked up 3 wickets whereas making a gift of solely 23 runs. Sportzpis for IPL
Tilak Varma and Tim David received the match by placing up 34* and 16* respectively. Sportzpics for IPL