Cricket

IPL 2022: CSK fall prey to MI’s clinical bowling performance amid controversy over power outage – Photos News , Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall7 hours ago
0 1 minute read


Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) operating although the MS Dhoni-led facet’s top-order with three fast wickets in a fiery opening spell, after which huffed and puffed to overtake the small goal of 98 with 31 balls to spare

1/6

Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians after dismissing Devon Conway. Conway needed a DRS however couldn’t avail one attributable to energy failure on the Wankhede. Sams bowled a superb 4 overs whereby he conceded simply 16 runs and took 3 wickets. Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad who went back to the dugout after scoring 7 runs. Sportzpics for IPL

2/6

Mumbai Indians gamers have fun the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad who went again to the dugout after scoring 7 runs. Sportzpics for IPL

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the most consistent during the innings, scoring 36*(33). Sportzpics for IPL

3/6

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was probably the most constant through the innings, scoring 36*(33). Sportzpics for IPL

The scoreboard during the first innings when CSK was at the crease. Sportzpics for IPL

4/6

The scoreboard through the first innings when CSK was on the crease. Sportzpics for IPL

Mukesh Choudhary picked up 3 wickets while giving away only 23 runs. Sportzpis for IPL

5/6

Mukesh Choudhary picked up 3 wickets whereas making a gift of solely 23 runs. Sportzpis for IPL

Tilak Varma and Tim David won the match by putting up 34* and 16* respectively. Sportzpics for IPL

6/6

Tilak Varma and Tim David received the match by placing up 34* and 16* respectively. Sportzpics for IPL



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall7 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button