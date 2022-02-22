IPL 2022: CSK post heartwarming video for beloved ‘Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina after parting ways with him

The IPL 2022 mega public sale noticed many players- skilled in addition to rising – make fortune for themselves with million-dollar contract offers and there have been additionally a number of of them who had been purchased again by their respective franchises. However, there have been many famend names who discovered no patrons and one in all them occurred to be Suresh Raina.

Raina, who had been one of many completed gamers of the Chennai Super Kings for over a decade, was one of many gamers to not be retained by the franchise on November 30, 2021, and though his base value was INR 2 crore, neither of the opposite 9 franchises confirmed any curiosity in having him on board. Lately, the defending champions have come ahead and bid an emotional farewell to their beloved ‘Chinna Thala.’

CSK bid adieu to Suresh Raina with an emotional video

Taking to their official social media handles, the four-time champions posted a heartwarming video montage of the senior all-rounder, having captured the entire southpaw’s memorable moments ever for the reason that inception of the marquee match in 2008. They went on to caption it as ‘Inside out since ’08! Anbuden Nandri Chinna Thala’.

Suresh Raina, who can be nicknamed as ‘Mr. IPL’ was the main run-scorer of the match not too way back. He presently occupies the fourth spot having amassed 5528 runs from 205 matches averaging 32.51 and a strike fee of 136.76, together with a century and 39 half-centuries. Apart from this, the middle-order sensation was additionally CSK’s man throughout the knockout section. He has scored 714 runs from 24 outings averaging 37.57, a strike fee of 155.2 together with seven fifties and occupies the highest spot thus far in a listing that options some large names like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kieron Pollard.

The prolific left-hander has additionally hit essentially the most variety of fours (51) and essentially the most variety of sixes (40) in playoffs as effectively. Raina is the one participant thus far to be adjudged the Player of the Match within the Qualifier, Eliminator, and the Final. Meanwhile, CSK could be eyeing a record-equaling fifth IPL title within the upcoming season.